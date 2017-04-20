South Africa picks Maharaj, Morkel for Champions Trophy

JOHANNESBURG (AP) " South Africa on Wednesday selected uncapped spinner Keshav Maharaj and recalled quick bowler Morne Morkel for the Champions Trophy, while Dale Steyn will make his comeback from injury with the Proteas' second-string team.

Maharaj was given the second specialist spin bowler spot in the 15-man squad for the Champions Trophy in England and Wales in June after Imran Tahir. Slow left-armer Maharaj made his test debut in November but hasn't yet played a limited-overs international.

Morkel was included having recovered from a serious back injury. The fast bowler hasn't played an ODI since June last year.

AB de Villiers will captain top-ranked South Africa as it seeks a first limited-overs title since winning the 1998 Champions Trophy.

Meanwhile, Steyn was picked in the South Africa 'A' team to play three four-day games in England, also in June, after a succession of right shoulder problems. After a long layoff, Steyn returned to action in the test series against Australia in November only to hurt himself again in the first test. He hasn't played in any form since.

Steyn's planned return for the 'A' team will let selectors know if he's ready for the four-test series against England in July and August.

"Dale is very much on track from the shoulder injury that plagued him unfortunately last season," said team manager Mohamed Moosajee. "The plan at the moment is to get to him bowling full out or flat out in about a month's time."

Moosajee said Steyn would likely play in two of the three 'A' team games.

South Africa's ODI team will play three games against England as a warmup for the Champions Trophy, when the Proteas play Sri Lanka, Pakistan and India in Group B.