Sunrisers Hyderabad beats Delhi Daredevils by 15 runs in IPL

HYDERABAD, India (AP) " Kane Williamson hammered 89 runs off just 51 balls to lead defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad to a 15-run victory over Delhi Daredevils in the Indian Premier League on Wednesday.

The New Zealand batsman's 136-run stand with opener Shikhar Dhawan (70) helped propel Sunrisers to a commanding total of 191-4, with Daredevils being restricted to 176-5 in reply.

Chris Morris took all four of Sunrisers' wickets for just 26 runs, but the rest of the Daredevils' bowling department fell flat.

Sunrisers captain David Warner won the toss and elected to bat, only to be caught by Amit Mishra for just four runs in the second over.

However, Williamson was imperious as he struck six boundaries and five sixes - including two consecutive sixes off Angelo Matthews - in the New Zealander's first match of the season. He was caught by Shreyas Iyer at deep midwicket in the 17th over.

Dhawan managed seven fours and a six, before offering an easy catch to Mathews at deep square leg.

Morris was on a hat trick in the 19th over after taking the wickets of Dhawan and Yuvraj Singh (3), who lasted just four balls, but was denied by Deepak Hooda.

Moises Henriques and Hooda remained not out on 12 and nine respectively, plundering 17 runs from the final over bowled by Zaheer Khan.

Daredevils made a bright start in reply, reaching 56-1 at the end of six powerplay overs, with Sanju Samson (42) and Karun Nair (33) piling on the runs after Sam Billings (13) had been dismissed in the second over.

But the run-rate became a struggle after Samson gave an easy catch to Henriques off a Mohammed Siraj delivery, and Nair was run out by Yuvraj.

There was a fighting finish by Iyer, who hit two sixes and five boundaries in an unbeaten 31-ball 50, and a useful 31 from Mathews, but the game had slipped away from the Daredevils.

Siraj, who also took the wicket of Billings, returned figures of 2-39.

Sunrisers' fourth successive win at home saw them move up to second spot with eight points from six matches, while Daredevils are fourth with four points from five matches.