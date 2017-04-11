11:02am Wed 12 April
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

West Indies vs Pakistan 3rd ODI Scoreboard

PROVIDENCE, Guyana (AP) " Scoreboard Tuesday in the third one-day international between West Indies and Pakistan at Providence Stadium:

Evin Lewis c Hafeez b Junaid Khan 16

Chadwick Walton b Ali 19

Kieran Powell st Ahmed b Wasim 23

Shai Hope c Malik b Shadab Khan 71

Jason Mohammed c Ahmed b Wasim 59

Jonathan Carter b Shadab Khan 11

Jason Holder c Shadab Khan b Amir 12

Veerasammy Permaul c Hafeez b Amir 8

Ashley Nurse not out 8

Devendra Bishoo not out 0

Extras: (3w, 1lb) 4

TOTAL: (for nine wickets) 233

Overs: 50

Did not bat: Shannon Gabriel.

Fall of wickets: 1-31, 2-40, 3-68, 4-169, 5-192, 6-211, 7-219, 8-231, 9-233.

Bowling: Mohammad Amir 9-0-41-2, Junaid Khan 10-0-60-2, Hasan Ali 6-1-29-1, Mohammad Hafeez 7-0-21-0, Imad Wasim 10-1-24-1, Shadab Khan 8-0-57-2.

Kamran Akmal c Powell b Gabriel 0

Continued below.

Related Content

Ahmed Shehzad c Hope b Holder 3

Babar Azam b Gabriel 16

Mohammad Hafeez c Permaul b Nurse 81

More Cricket

Shoaib Malik not out 101

Sarfraz Ahmed 24

Extras: (3b, 3w, 4lb, 1nb) 11

TOTAL: (for four wickets) 236

Overs: 43.1

Did not bat: Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan.

Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-16, 3-36, 4-149.

Bowling: Shannon Gabriel 10-0-60-2, Jason Holder 8.1-1-37-1, Devendra Bishoo 10-1-42-0, Veerasammy Permaul 4-0-31-0, Ashley Nurse 10-0-49-1, Jason Mohammed 1-0-10-0.

Result: Pakistan won by six wickets.

Series: Pakistan won the three-match series 2-1.

Toss: West Indies.

Umpires: Joel Wilson, West Indies, and Simon Fry, Australia.

TV umpire: Ian Gould, England. Match referee: Jeff Crowe, New Zealand.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 12 Apr 2017 12:35:44 Processing Time: 111ms