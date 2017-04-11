West Indies vs Pakistan 3rd ODI Scoreboard

PROVIDENCE, Guyana (AP) " Scoreboard Tuesday in the third one-day international between West Indies and Pakistan at Providence Stadium:
Evin Lewis c Hafeez b Junaid Khan 16
Chadwick Walton b Ali 19
Kieran Powell st Ahmed b Wasim 23
Shai Hope c Malik b Shadab Khan 71
Jason Mohammed c Ahmed b Wasim 59
Jonathan Carter b Shadab Khan 11
Jason Holder c Shadab Khan b Amir 12
Veerasammy Permaul c Hafeez b Amir 8
Ashley Nurse not out 8
Devendra Bishoo not out 0
Extras: (3w, 1lb) 4
TOTAL: (for nine wickets) 233
Overs: 50
Did not bat: Shannon Gabriel.
Fall of wickets: 1-31, 2-40, 3-68, 4-169, 5-192, 6-211, 7-219, 8-231, 9-233.
Bowling: Mohammad Amir 9-0-41-2, Junaid Khan 10-0-60-2, Hasan Ali 6-1-29-1, Mohammad Hafeez 7-0-21-0, Imad Wasim 10-1-24-1, Shadab Khan 8-0-57-2.
Kamran Akmal c Powell b Gabriel 0
Ahmed Shehzad c Hope b Holder 3
Babar Azam b Gabriel 16
Mohammad Hafeez c Permaul b Nurse 81
Shoaib Malik not out 101
Sarfraz Ahmed 24
Extras: (3b, 3w, 4lb, 1nb) 11
TOTAL: (for four wickets) 236
Overs: 43.1
Did not bat: Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan.
Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-16, 3-36, 4-149.
Bowling: Shannon Gabriel 10-0-60-2, Jason Holder 8.1-1-37-1, Devendra Bishoo 10-1-42-0, Veerasammy Permaul 4-0-31-0, Ashley Nurse 10-0-49-1, Jason Mohammed 1-0-10-0.
Result: Pakistan won by six wickets.
Series: Pakistan won the three-match series 2-1.
Toss: West Indies.
Umpires: Joel Wilson, West Indies, and Simon Fry, Australia.
TV umpire: Ian Gould, England. Match referee: Jeff Crowe, New Zealand.
