West Indies vs Pakistan 3rd ODI Scoreboard

PROVIDENCE, Guyana (AP) " Scoreboard Tuesday in the third one-day international between West Indies and Pakistan at Providence Stadium:

Evin Lewis c Hafeez b Junaid Khan 16

Chadwick Walton b Ali 19

Kieran Powell st Ahmed b Wasim 23

Shai Hope c Malik b Shadab Khan 71

Jason Mohammed c Ahmed b Wasim 59

Jonathan Carter b Shadab Khan 11

Jason Holder c Shadab Khan b Amir 12

Veerasammy Permaul c Hafeez b Amir 8

Ashley Nurse not out 8

Devendra Bishoo not out 0

Extras: (3w, 1lb) 4

TOTAL: (for nine wickets) 233

Overs: 50

Did not bat: Shannon Gabriel.

Fall of wickets: 1-31, 2-40, 3-68, 4-169, 5-192, 6-211, 7-219, 8-231, 9-233.

Bowling: Mohammad Amir 9-0-41-2, Junaid Khan 10-0-60-2, Hasan Ali 6-1-29-1, Mohammad Hafeez 7-0-21-0, Imad Wasim 10-1-24-1, Shadab Khan 8-0-57-2.

Kamran Akmal c Powell b Gabriel 0

Continued below.

Ahmed Shehzad c Hope b Holder 3

Babar Azam b Gabriel 16

Mohammad Hafeez c Permaul b Nurse 81

Shoaib Malik not out 101

Sarfraz Ahmed 24

Extras: (3b, 3w, 4lb, 1nb) 11

TOTAL: (for four wickets) 236

Overs: 43.1

Did not bat: Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan.

Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-16, 3-36, 4-149.

Bowling: Shannon Gabriel 10-0-60-2, Jason Holder 8.1-1-37-1, Devendra Bishoo 10-1-42-0, Veerasammy Permaul 4-0-31-0, Ashley Nurse 10-0-49-1, Jason Mohammed 1-0-10-0.

Result: Pakistan won by six wickets.

Series: Pakistan won the three-match series 2-1.

Toss: West Indies.

Umpires: Joel Wilson, West Indies, and Simon Fry, Australia.

TV umpire: Ian Gould, England. Match referee: Jeff Crowe, New Zealand.