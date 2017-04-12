West Indies win toss, batting first vs Pakistan in 3rd ODI

PROVIDENCE, Guyana (AP) " The West Indies won the toss and chose to bat first against Pakistan in the third and deciding one-day international on Tuesday.
The home side won the first game and Pakistan won the second on Sunday.
Pakistan was unchanged, while the West Indies summoned left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul in replace fast bowler Alzarri Joseph.
___
Lineups:
West Indies: Jason Holder (captain), Kieran Powell, Evin Lewis, Chadwick Walton, Shai Hope, Jason Mohammed, Jonathan Carter, Ashley Nurse, Veerasammy Permaul, Devendra Bishoo, Shannon Gabriel.
Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Ahmed Shehzad, Kamran Akmal, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Hassan Ali, Junaid Khan.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings