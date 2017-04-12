West Indies win toss, batting first vs Pakistan in 3rd ODI

PROVIDENCE, Guyana (AP) " The West Indies won the toss and chose to bat first against Pakistan in the third and deciding one-day international on Tuesday.

The home side won the first game and Pakistan won the second on Sunday.

Pakistan was unchanged, while the West Indies summoned left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul in replace fast bowler Alzarri Joseph.

___

Lineups:

West Indies: Jason Holder (captain), Kieran Powell, Evin Lewis, Chadwick Walton, Shai Hope, Jason Mohammed, Jonathan Carter, Ashley Nurse, Veerasammy Permaul, Devendra Bishoo, Shannon Gabriel.

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Ahmed Shehzad, Kamran Akmal, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Hassan Ali, Junaid Khan.