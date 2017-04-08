Taylor brothers make it 3-for-3 on season and at Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) " Wayne Taylor Racing has made it three in a row, on the season and at Long Beach.

The team remained perfect this season by winning the IMSA Sports Car Grand Prix at Long Beach, its third win in three races this year. It's also the team's third consecutive victory on the streets of Long Beach.

This time Jordan Taylor got to close out the victory and drove his Cadillac past the Nissan of Ryan Dalziel to take the lead and the victory with about seven minutes remaining in the 90-minute race. Older brother Ricky had closed out the wins at Daytona and Sebring this year.

The win for the Taylor brothers came despite IMSA three times lowering the horsepower in its Cadillac in an attempt to even the field.