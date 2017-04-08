Cricket: Lynnsanity explodes in record IPL innings

Lynnsanity has hit the Indian Premier League.

Chris Lynn rewrote the IPL record books overnight by belting 93 not out from 41 balls to lead Kolkata Knight Riders to a 10-wicket victory over Gujarat Lions.

Lynn's innings, which included eight thunderous sixes, helped Kolkata chase down Gujarat's total of 4-183 in just 14.5 overs.

It was the highest score chased down without losing a wicket in IPL history and smashed the previous highest opening partnership in IPL - 167 between Chris Gayle and Tilakaratne Dilshan four years ago.

Lynn's opening partner, former Indian national team star Gautam Gambhir, made 76 from 48 deliveries.

"To hit the ball a long way is my role," said usual top-middle order batsman Lynn, who was named man of the match after his opening heroics.

"At the end of the day, it is about preparation. I like the spot at the top, the ball is coming on. I am used to the ball coming on at home. Gauti (Gambhir) is such a good player of spin, I can turn the strike to him and I can handle the quicks. One good innings does not make a summer."

Lynn said he now expected a target to be on his back in the IPL.

"It won't always be my night but fingers crossed I can pick up that momentum and ride that wave throughout the tournament now," he said.

"That's the challenge. Teams are going to watch the footage and work a plan out, and I'm just going to have to try and throw a punch back and go one better. That's part of the game but it's great fun while we're doing it.

"I try and keep things very simple. It's as simple as see ball, hit ball. If they bowl a good ball, you've got to respect that and try to get down the other end. If they bowl a bad ball, you've got to try to put it away. That's as simple as I can put it and if I'm not having fun, I'm not going to do well. That's the main thing."

Had been told to watch out for Chris Lynn this year. Well, he's arrived by the looks of it! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 7, 2017

Lynn later copped an unusual celebration: A handful of cake rubbed into his head!

After that amazing knock, there was no escape for @lynny50 as his @KKRiders mates made sure he had a night to remember. #GLvKKR #IPL pic.twitter.com/0dP57n8OG5 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 7, 2017

Lynn had only played five matches in the IPL prior to last night dating back to 2012. He had not registered a half century.

The Queenslander showed few signs of the shoulder injury that curtailed his Big Bash League and one-day international campaigns last summer.

Prior to his international call up, Lynn had clubbed 309 runs in five matches for the Brisbane Heat at a barely believable average of 154.50 and strike rate of 177.58.

"You can't ask for more from Lynny," Gambhir said. "He took a lot of pressure off me.

"We are going to give Lynny a longer run. Hopefully he can keep smacking it. These are early days in the tournament - the dropped catches were there - but we need to be proactive in the fielding. We all know how dangerous he is, and hopefully we can play around him."

Lynn said he was pleased to gel so well with Gambhir, the former Indian national team star.

Knight Riders captain Gambhir won the toss and elected to field. Suresh Raina top-scored for the Lions with an unbeaten 68 as his side posted what would have seemed a respectable 4-183.

Praveen Kumar was the only bowler to concede less than 10 runs an over as Lynn, opening the batting for just the third time, and Gambhir let fly. Worst hit was Dwayne Smith, whose solitary over went for 23 runs.

- news.com.au