Watch: Bird? Plane? No, it's Trent Boult!

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult produced an incredible act of athleticism in the field during an Indian Premier League match over night.

Boult, playing for the Kolkata Knight Riders, produced a gravity-defying dive to stop a certain six against Gujarat Lions in Rajkot.

In the 14th over of the match, Piyush Chawla bowled a googly around middle and off and Raina heaved him over the mid-wicket region.

It looked destined for a six but Boult dived full stretch to his left and took the catch in the air, throwing the ball back in play while airborne.

Boult's Knight Riders won the match by 10 wickets after reaching the Lions score of 183/4 in the 14th over.

- NZ Herald