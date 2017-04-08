10:01am Sat 8 April
West Indies vs Pakistan 1st ODI Scoreboard

PROVIDENCE, Guyana (AP) " Scoreboard Friday in the first one-day international between West Indies and Pakistan at Providence Stadium:

Ahmed Shehzad b Nurse 67

Kamran Akmal c Walton b Holder 47

Mohammad Hafeez c Walton b Nurse 88

Babar Azam c Joseph b Nurse 13

Shoaib Malik c Holder b Nurse 53

Sarfraz Ahmed not out 20

Imad Wasim not out 6

Extras: (3b, 3lb, 7w, 1nb) 14

TOTAL: (for 5 wickets) 308

Overs: 50

Did not bat: Shadab Khan, Muhammad Aamir, Wahab Riaz, Hassan Ali.

Fall of wickets: 1-85, 2-149, 3-177, 4-266, 5-284.

Bowling: Alzarri Joseph 10-1-49-0, Shannon Gabriel 10-0-69-0, Jason Mohammed 4-1-28-0, Jason Holder 10-0-58-1, Ashley Nurse 10-0-62-4, Devendra Bishoo 6-0-36-0.

Evin Lewis b Hafeez 47

Chadwick Walton c Riaz b Amir 7

Kieran Powell c Akmal b Riaz 61

Shai Hope st Ahmed b Khan 24

Jason Mohammed not out 91

Jonathan Carter c Riaz b Amir 14

Jason Holder c Azam b Khan 11

Ashley Nurse not out 34

Extras: (6lb, 13w, 1nb) 20

TOTAL: (for 6 wickets) 309

Overs: 49

Did not bat: Devendra Bishoo, Alzarri Joseph, Shannon Gabriel.

Fall of wickets: 1-23, 2-91, 3-156, 4-158, 5-228, 6-259.

Bowling: Mohammad Amir 9-59-0-2, Hasan Ali 5-0-43-0, Mohammad Hafeez 8-0-35-1, Shoaib Malik 6-0-24-0, Wahab Riaz 9-0-69-1, Shadab Khan 9-0-52-2, Imad Wasim 3-0-21-0.

Result: West Indies wins by 4 wickets

Toss: West Indies

Umpires: Simon Fry, Australia, and Joel Wilson, West Indies

TV umpire: Ian Gould, England. Match referee: Jeff Crowe, New Zealand.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

