West Indies vs Pakistan 1st ODI Scoreboard

PROVIDENCE, Guyana (AP) " Scoreboard Friday in the first one-day international between West Indies and Pakistan at Providence Stadium:
Ahmed Shehzad b Nurse 67
Kamran Akmal c Walton b Holder 47
Mohammad Hafeez c Walton b Nurse 88
Babar Azam c Joseph b Nurse 13
Shoaib Malik c Holder b Nurse 53
Sarfraz Ahmed not out 20
Imad Wasim not out 6
Extras: (3b, 3lb, 7w, 1nb) 14
TOTAL: (for 5 wickets) 308
Overs: 50
Did not bat: Shadab Khan, Muhammad Aamir, Wahab Riaz, Hassan Ali.
Fall of wickets: 1-85, 2-149, 3-177, 4-266, 5-284.
Bowling: Alzarri Joseph 10-1-49-0, Shannon Gabriel 10-0-69-0, Jason Mohammed 4-1-28-0, Jason Holder 10-0-58-1, Ashley Nurse 10-0-62-4, Devendra Bishoo 6-0-36-0.
Evin Lewis b Hafeez 47
Chadwick Walton c Riaz b Amir 7
Kieran Powell c Akmal b Riaz 61
Shai Hope st Ahmed b Khan 24
Jason Mohammed not out 91
Jonathan Carter c Riaz b Amir 14
Jason Holder c Azam b Khan 11
Ashley Nurse not out 34
Extras: (6lb, 13w, 1nb) 20
TOTAL: (for 6 wickets) 309
Overs: 49
Did not bat: Devendra Bishoo, Alzarri Joseph, Shannon Gabriel.
Fall of wickets: 1-23, 2-91, 3-156, 4-158, 5-228, 6-259.
Bowling: Mohammad Amir 9-59-0-2, Hasan Ali 5-0-43-0, Mohammad Hafeez 8-0-35-1, Shoaib Malik 6-0-24-0, Wahab Riaz 9-0-69-1, Shadab Khan 9-0-52-2, Imad Wasim 3-0-21-0.
Result: West Indies wins by 4 wickets
Toss: West Indies
Umpires: Simon Fry, Australia, and Joel Wilson, West Indies
TV umpire: Ian Gould, England. Match referee: Jeff Crowe, New Zealand.
