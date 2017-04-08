Kris Meeke leads Corsica rally ahead of Sebastien Ogier

BASTIA, Corsica (AP) " Britain's Kris Meeke won three of the opening four stages to lead the Tour of Corsica rally ahead of world champion Sebastien Ogier of France on Friday.

The Citroen C3 driver won the Guanajuato Rally in Mexico last month ahead of Ogier, and carried on his good form on the island of Corsica's twisty, bumpy roads.

Meeke won the two morning stages. Ogier turned the tables by winning the day's third stage ahead of Meeke and Belgian driver Thierry Neuville.

But the day belonged to Meeke, and the veteran British driver beat Ogier by 2.2 seconds to win stage four from Plage Du Liamone to Sarrola-Carcopino, with Neuville again placing third.

Overall, Meeke leads Ogier by 10.3 seconds and Neuville by 25.8, with four more stages on Saturday and two on Sunday.

Ogier, who has won the past four world titles, is looking to become only the second driver to win five. Countryman Sebastien Loeb holds the record with nine, all won consecutively.

Ogier left Volkswagen to drive the Ford Fiesta for M-Sport this season and " even though he won the season-opening Monte Carlo Rally " he is still getting accustomed to the car.

"I still don't have the car I'm dreaming of, so I have to fight because I can't do exactly as I like," said Ogier, who has 39 career wins. "I'm fighting like I can win it."