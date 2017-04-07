1:20pm Fri 7 April
Test spinner Stephen O'Keefe fined over drunken comments

SYDNEY (AP) " Cricket Australia has fined test spin bowler Stephen O'Keefe 20,000 Australian dollars ($15,100) for making "highly inappropriate comments" while intoxicated at a cricket awards ceremony, his second alcohol-related offense in less than a year.

Cricket New South Wales, which hosted last week's function, also banned O'Keefe from playing in Australia's domestic one-day competition next season.

In a statement Friday, Cricket Australia said O'Keefe will also be required to undergo counselling.

Last August, O'Keefe was fined $7,500 for misbehaving while under the influence of alcohol at a Sydney pub.

