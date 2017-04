Australian spinner Steve O'Keefe has been fined $20,000 for making inappropriate comments while drunk at a function.

O'Keefe has also been excluded from playing in the one-day domestic competition at the end of the year, Cricket Australia said in a statement on Friday.

It's not the first time the Test player has misbehaved under the influence of alcohol, having been fined $10,000 for offensive conduct at a Sydney pub last in August last year.

-AAP

- NZ Herald