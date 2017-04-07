8:44am Fri 7 April
Twitter reaction: Why is Kane Williamson carrying the drinks?

Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson was named 12th man in the IPL opener. Photosport
He's the world's number three ranked batsman in Twenty20 cricket but Kane Williamson was left carrying the drinks in his side's Indian Premier League opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore yesterday.

The baffling decision by Sunrisers Hyderabad coach Tom Moody got quite the reaction from social media.

Moody went with fellow Aussie Moises Henriques at number three over the Black Caps skipper. Williamson was instead named 12th man, a rare role for New Zealand's record holder for the most centuries in test matches.

Williamson has racked up just eight games over the past two seasons in the IPL, albeit with a hamstring injury disrupting some of last season.

The New Zealand number three hit is highest Twenty20 score of 73 not out against Bangladesh in January, avering 52.66 with the bat in the last 12 months.

However viewers might have to get used to the sight of Williamson carrying drinks onto the field. Moody's decision proved to be the right one with Henriques scoring 52 in a 35-run victory.

- NZ Herald

