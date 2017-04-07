Twitter reaction: Why is Kane Williamson carrying the drinks?

He's the world's number three ranked batsman in Twenty20 cricket but Kane Williamson was left carrying the drinks in his side's Indian Premier League opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore yesterday.

The baffling decision by Sunrisers Hyderabad coach Tom Moody got quite the reaction from social media.

Moody went with fellow Aussie Moises Henriques at number three over the Black Caps skipper. Williamson was instead named 12th man, a rare role for New Zealand's record holder for the most centuries in test matches.

Williamson has racked up just eight games over the past two seasons in the IPL, albeit with a hamstring injury disrupting some of last season.

The New Zealand number three hit is highest Twenty20 score of 73 not out against Bangladesh in January, avering 52.66 with the bat in the last 12 months.

Indian viewers were stumped by the decision on Twitter.

Kane williamson is sitting in the dugout.... Isn't surprising or i would say crime in cricket and No Joe root #SRHvRCB — Mohd Shoaib (@Dikisukhi) April 5, 2017





inconsistent all Rounder (Ben Cutting) in Place of No.3 T20i Batsman Kane Williamson@SunRisers Brain fade #SRHvRCB pic.twitter.com/dT7sGhXsqd — Gopi RTFan (@RTFanzz) April 5, 2017

Stumbled onto IPL while browsing. Saw player of calibre of Kane Williamson bringing water for Henriques. A painful sight for test lovers. — Sultan Singh Bist (@ssb2511) April 5, 2017

Bloody hell. Imagine the luxury of having Kane Williamson on the bench as a sub! — DKA (@aprilmedred87) April 5, 2017

However viewers might have to get used to the sight of Williamson carrying drinks onto the field. Moody's decision proved to be the right one with Henriques scoring 52 in a 35-run victory.

- NZ Herald