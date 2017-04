COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) " Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by 45 runs in the second Twenty20 to draw the series 1-1.

___

Bangladesh 176-9 in 20 overs (Skakib Al Hasan 38; Lasith Malinga 3-34), def. Sri Lanka 131 in 18 overs (Chamara Kapugedera 50; Mustafizur Rahman 4-21, Shakib Al Hasan 3-24) by 45 runs