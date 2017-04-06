Misbah to retire after test series against West Indies

ISLAMABAD (AP) " Pakistan test captain Misbah-ul-Haq says he will quit international cricket after the three-match series against the West Indies next month.

The 42-year-old Misbah has been Pakistan's most successful test captain, but pressure mounted on him after Pakistan lost its last six test matches, including a 3-0 defeat in Australia and a 2-0 rout in New Zealand.

Pakistan has not won a test series in the West Indies and Misbah is hoping to finish his test career on a high.

Misbah was made captain in 2010, soon after Pakistan's spot-fixing scandal in which three players were suspended.

He has played 72 test matches, scoring 4,951 runs at an average of 45.84 with 10 centuries. On Wednesday, Wisden named Misbah among five cricketers of the year.