Cricket: New names called into Black Caps squad

Opener Tom Latham will lead New Zealand in their upcoming one-day tri-series against Ireland and Bangladesh in Ireland.

It will be the Canterbury lefthander's first captaincy experience in the absence of Kane Williamson, who is tied up in the Indian Premier League, and he becomes New Zealand's 22nd ODI captain.

With several players either injured or playhing in the IPL, there are others to have opportunities in the tournament which is a lead-in to the Champions Trophy starting in early June in England.

Central Districts seamer Seth Rance and Northern Districts allrounder Scott Kuggeleijn are in the squad, while test bowler Neil Wagner gets a chance to make his ODI debut.

There are recalls for Wellington seamer Hamish Bennett and CD batsman George Worker, while Auckland's pugnacious batsman Colin Munro and test batsman Henry Nicholls are back in the squad.

"This is a fantastic opportunity to give new players a taste of international cricket, as well as reward guys who have pushed their way back into contention," national selector Gavin Larsen said.

New Zealand squad for the tri series which starts on May 14 with a game against the Irish in Malahide.

Tom Latham (c), Hamish Bennett, Neil Broom, Scott Kuggeleijn, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Jeetan Patel, Seth Rance, Luke Ronchi, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, George Worker.

Note: Patel will join the squad for the fourth ODI from English county Warwickshire.

Those not considered due to injury: Ben Wheeler, Doug Bracewell, Ed Nuttall.

Those not considered due to the IPL: Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Mitchell McClenaghan, Corey Anderson, Matt Henry, Colin de Grandhomme. They may join the squad once their IPL involvement ends, on a case-by-case basis.

- NZ Herald