Sri Lanka beats Bangladesh by 6 wickets in 1st Twenty20

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) " Kusal Perera hit 77 runs off 53 deliveries to propel Sri Lanka to a six-wicket win over Bangladesh in the first of their two Twenty20 internationals on Tuesday.

Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza won the toss and elected to bat first, with his team going on to make 155 for six wickets in 20 overs. Mosaddek Hossain top-scored for the tourists with an unbeaten 34.

Lasith Malinga took two wickets for Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka reached its target with seven deliveries to spare.

Perera helped Sri Lanka get a good start to its chase, sharing 65 runs at a run rate of 10 per over with captain Upul Tharanga.

