COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) " Result of the first Twenty20 international between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on Tuesday:

Sri Lanka 158-4 in 18.5 overs (Kusal Perera 77; Mashrafe Mortaza 2-32) def. Bangladesh 155-6 in 20 overs (Mosaddek Hossain 34 not out, Mahmudullah Riyad 31; Lasith Malinga 2-38) by six wickets.