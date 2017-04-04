Cricket: Former Black Cap Peter Fulton pulls stumps on career

Former Black Cap opener Peter Fulton has announced his retirement from provincial cricket 16 years after making his first class debut for Canterbury.

Fulton, 38, made his Canterbury debut in the last match of the 2000-01 season and has been part of Canterbury side's since racking up a number of records along the way.

He's the province's most capped first class player having played 121 games and has scored more first class runs than any other Canterbury player with 8719.

Fulton has also taken the most catches with 128.

Standing 1.98m tall Fulton was affectionately known as "two metre Peter."

He played 23 tests for New Zealand, his last being against the West Indies in 2014.

He scored two test centuries - both coming in the same match when he scored 136 and 110 against England at Eden Park in Auckland in 2013.

Fulton also played 40 ODi's for New Zealand.

"From making my debut, I never would have thought I would play this many times and achieve these records for Canterbury.

"At that stage, I was just stoked to play one. When I was growing up I had dreams of playing for Canterbury and New Zealand, but when I was younger I didn't think I was going to do it.

Gary Stead, Fulton's coach and Director of Cricket at Canterbury Cricket, stated that Fulton will be "remembered as one of Canterbury's great players."

"Pete's numbers speak for themselves. The thing we will miss most about Pete is his calming influence and mentorship in the dressing room and his clarity of thought when the pressure is on".

