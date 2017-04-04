Colin de Grandhomme gets late IPL call-up

Black Caps all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme has been given a late call-up to the Indian Premier League.

The Kolkata Knight Riders have signed de Grandhomme as a replacement for West Indian Andre Russell, who is currently serving out a one-year ban for a doping-code violation.

De Grandhomme has played eight Twenty20 internationals for New Zealand after making his debut against Zimbabwe in 2012. He returned to the side after a five year absence earlier this year when he played in January's series against Bangladesh.

Black Caps teammate Trent Boult also plays at the Knight Riders. The side is captained by Indian opening batsman Gautam Gambhir.

The Knight Riders open the season against the Gujarat Lions on Saturday, a side which features former Black Caps skipper Brendon McCullum.

- NZ Herald