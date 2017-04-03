West Indies beats Pakistan in 4th T20 to take series 3-1

PORT-OF-SPAIN, Trinidad (AP) " Ahmed Shehzad scored 53 in 45 balls as Pakistan beat West Indies by seven wickets in the fourth and final Twenty20 match on Sunday to take the series 3-1.

Pakistan reached 127-3 in 19 overs in reply to West Indies' 124-8.

The tourists won the toss at Queen's Park Oval and put West Indies into bat with Chadwick Walton top-scoring on 40 with four sixes and two boundaries.

From 52-1, West Indies slumped to 83-7 as Hasan Ali (2-12) and Shadab Khan (2-16) performed economical spells.

Some late hitting from Carlos Brathwaite, who made an undefeated 37 from 24 balls, gave West Indies something to bowl at but it looked unlikely to be enough.

Pakistan opener Kamran Akmal fell to Samuels for 20 but Shehzad pressed on in partnership with Babar Azam (38) to take his team to the brink of victory. With the target down to 15, both were dismissed in quick succession by Kesrick Williams, who bowled Shehzad with the last ball of one over and had Azam caught by substitute Rovman Powell with the first ball of his next.

Sarfraz Ahmed survived the hat-trick ball and Shoaib Malik was dropped before the pair saw Pakistan across the line with an over to spare.