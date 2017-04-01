NASCAR Camping World Truck-Alpha Energy Solutions 250 Results

1. (1) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 250 laps, 0 rating, 0 points.

2. (2) Johnny Sauter, Chevrolet, 250, 0, 54.

3. (6) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 250, 0, 43.

4. (9) Noah Gragson, Toyota, 250, 0, 36.

5. (16) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 250, 0, 34.

6. (15) Brett Moffitt, Toyota, 250, 0, 31.

7. (5) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 250, 0, 0.

8. (3) Timothy Peters, Toyota, 250, 0, 40.

9. (4) Matt Crafton, Toyota, 250, 0, 45.

10. (19) Ryan Truex, Toyota, 250, 0, 27.

11. (8) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 250, 0, 39.

12. (20) Regan Smith, Ford, 250, 0, 25.

13. (7) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 250, 0, 28.

14. (22) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 250, 0, 24.

15. (11) Kaz Grala, Chevrolet, 250, 0, 25.

16. (14) Kyle Donahue, Chevrolet, 250, 0, 21.

17. (10) Grant Enfinger, Toyota, 250, 0, 32.

18. (21) Joe Nemechek, Chevrolet, 250, 0, 19.

Continued below.

Related Content Sanchez could miss Chile's World Cup qualifiers with injury Paw Justice calls for ban on bareback rodeo NASCAR XFINITY-DC Solar 200 Results

19. (27) Cody Coughlin, Toyota, 250, 0, 18.

20. (17) Ben Rhodes, Toyota, 249, 0, 17.

21. (13) Austin Cindric, Ford, 249, 0, 16.

22. (25) Caleb Holman, Toyota, 249, 0, 15.

23. (31) Wendell Chavous, Chevrolet, 248, 0, 14.

24. (26) T.J. Bell, Chevrolet, 247, 0, 13.

25. (18) Stewart Friesen, Chevrolet, 247, 0, 12.

26. (24) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 246, 0, 16.

27. (23) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 242, 0, 0.

28. (12) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, 226, 0, 10.

29. (28) Travis Kvapil, Chevrolet, engine, 186, 0, 8.

30. (30) Donnie Levister, Chevrolet, brakes, 100, 0, 7.

31. (32) Jordan Anderson, Chevrolet, brakes, 24, 0, 6.

32. (29) Bryce Napier, Chevrolet, oilleak, 3, 0, 5.

___

Average Speed of Race Winner: 64.873 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 1 minute, 38 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 1.865 seconds.

Caution Flags: 10 for 63 laps.

Lead Changes: 4 among 3 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C.Elliott 1-75; C.Bell 76-81; J.Sauter 82-143; C.Bell 144-233; C.Elliott 234-250

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): C.Bell, 2 times for 94 laps; C.Elliott, 2 times for 90 laps; J.Sauter, 1 time for 61 laps.

Wins: C.Bell, 1; C.Elliott, 1; K.Grala, 1.

Top 10 in Points: 1. J.Sauter, 140; 2. C.Bell, 136; 3. M.Crafton, 117; 4. T.Peters, 110; 5. K.Grala, 103; 6. B.Rhodes, 103; 7. C.Briscoe, 93; 8. G.Enfinger, 84; 9. R.Smith, 81; 10. B.Moffitt, 73.

___

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.