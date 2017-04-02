12:25pm Sun 2 April
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

West Indies vs Pakistan 3rd T20 Scoreboard

PORT-OF-SPAIN, Trinidad (AP) " Scoreboard Saturday in the third Twenty20 between West Indies and Pakistan at Queen's Park Oval:

Ahmed Shehzad b Badree 4

Kamran Akmal c Simmons b Samuels 48

Imad Wasim st Walton b Badree 0

Babar Azam b Narine 43

Shoaib Malik c Lewis b Brathwaite 2

Fakhar Zaman run out 21

Sarfraz Ahmed run out 3

Wahab Riaz c Pollard b Williams 1

Sohail Tanvir not out 2

Shadab Khan not out 3

Extras: (1b, 7lb, 2w) 10

TOTAL: (for 8 wickets) 137

Overs: 20

Did not bat: Hasan Ali

Fall of wickets: 1-4, 2-4, 3-92, 4-95, 5-115, 6-124, 7-130, 8-132

Bowling: Samuel Badree 4-0-22-2, Jason Holder 4-0-26-0, Kesrick Williams 4-0-21-1, Carlos Brathwaite 3-0-15-1, Sunil Narine 3-0-34-1, Marlon Samuels 2-0-11-1.

Evin Lewis c Riaz b Khan 91

Continued below.

Related Content

Chadwick Walton c Zaman b Tanvir 1

Marlon Samuels c Wasim b Riaz 18

Jason Mohammed not out 17

More Cricket

Lendl Simmons not out 4

Extras: (3lb, 3w, 1nb) 7

TOTAL: (for 3 wickets) 138

Overs: 14.5

Did not bat: Kieron Pollard, Carlos Brathwaite, Jason Holder, Sunil Narine, Samuel Badree, Kesrick Williams.

Fall of wickets: 1-2, 2-58, 3-134

Bowling: Imad Wasim 3-0-20-0, Sohail Tanvir 3-0-40-1, Hasan Ali 2-0-20-0, Shadan Khan 3.5-0-38-1, Wahab Riaz 2-0-6-1, Shoaib Malik 1-0-11-0.

Result: West Indies win by 7 wickets (Pakistan leads series 2-1)

Toss: Pakistan

Umpires: Gregory Brathwaite and Leslie Reifer Jr., West Indies.

Third umpire: Joel Wilson, West Indies. Match referee: Jeff Crowe, New Zealand.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 02 Apr 2017 12:25:51 Processing Time: 790ms