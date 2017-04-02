West Indies vs Pakistan 3rd T20 Scoreboard

PORT-OF-SPAIN, Trinidad (AP) " Scoreboard Saturday in the third Twenty20 between West Indies and Pakistan at Queen's Park Oval:
Ahmed Shehzad b Badree 4
Kamran Akmal c Simmons b Samuels 48
Imad Wasim st Walton b Badree 0
Babar Azam b Narine 43
Shoaib Malik c Lewis b Brathwaite 2
Fakhar Zaman run out 21
Sarfraz Ahmed run out 3
Wahab Riaz c Pollard b Williams 1
Sohail Tanvir not out 2
Shadab Khan not out 3
Extras: (1b, 7lb, 2w) 10
TOTAL: (for 8 wickets) 137
Overs: 20
Did not bat: Hasan Ali
Fall of wickets: 1-4, 2-4, 3-92, 4-95, 5-115, 6-124, 7-130, 8-132
Bowling: Samuel Badree 4-0-22-2, Jason Holder 4-0-26-0, Kesrick Williams 4-0-21-1, Carlos Brathwaite 3-0-15-1, Sunil Narine 3-0-34-1, Marlon Samuels 2-0-11-1.
Evin Lewis c Riaz b Khan 91
Chadwick Walton c Zaman b Tanvir 1
Marlon Samuels c Wasim b Riaz 18
Jason Mohammed not out 17
Lendl Simmons not out 4
Extras: (3lb, 3w, 1nb) 7
TOTAL: (for 3 wickets) 138
Overs: 14.5
Did not bat: Kieron Pollard, Carlos Brathwaite, Jason Holder, Sunil Narine, Samuel Badree, Kesrick Williams.
Fall of wickets: 1-2, 2-58, 3-134
Bowling: Imad Wasim 3-0-20-0, Sohail Tanvir 3-0-40-1, Hasan Ali 2-0-20-0, Shadan Khan 3.5-0-38-1, Wahab Riaz 2-0-6-1, Shoaib Malik 1-0-11-0.
Result: West Indies win by 7 wickets (Pakistan leads series 2-1)
Toss: Pakistan
Umpires: Gregory Brathwaite and Leslie Reifer Jr., West Indies.
Third umpire: Joel Wilson, West Indies. Match referee: Jeff Crowe, New Zealand.
