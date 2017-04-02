West Indies vs Pakistan 3rd T20 Scoreboard

PORT-OF-SPAIN, Trinidad (AP) " Scoreboard Saturday in the third Twenty20 between West Indies and Pakistan at Queen's Park Oval:

Ahmed Shehzad b Badree 4

Kamran Akmal c Simmons b Samuels 48

Imad Wasim st Walton b Badree 0

Babar Azam b Narine 43

Shoaib Malik c Lewis b Brathwaite 2

Fakhar Zaman run out 21

Sarfraz Ahmed run out 3

Wahab Riaz c Pollard b Williams 1

Sohail Tanvir not out 2

Shadab Khan not out 3

Extras: (1b, 7lb, 2w) 10

TOTAL: (for 8 wickets) 137

Overs: 20

Did not bat: Hasan Ali

Fall of wickets: 1-4, 2-4, 3-92, 4-95, 5-115, 6-124, 7-130, 8-132

Bowling: Samuel Badree 4-0-22-2, Jason Holder 4-0-26-0, Kesrick Williams 4-0-21-1, Carlos Brathwaite 3-0-15-1, Sunil Narine 3-0-34-1, Marlon Samuels 2-0-11-1.

Evin Lewis c Riaz b Khan 91

Chadwick Walton c Zaman b Tanvir 1

Marlon Samuels c Wasim b Riaz 18

Jason Mohammed not out 17

Lendl Simmons not out 4

Extras: (3lb, 3w, 1nb) 7

TOTAL: (for 3 wickets) 138

Overs: 14.5

Did not bat: Kieron Pollard, Carlos Brathwaite, Jason Holder, Sunil Narine, Samuel Badree, Kesrick Williams.

Fall of wickets: 1-2, 2-58, 3-134

Bowling: Imad Wasim 3-0-20-0, Sohail Tanvir 3-0-40-1, Hasan Ali 2-0-20-0, Shadan Khan 3.5-0-38-1, Wahab Riaz 2-0-6-1, Shoaib Malik 1-0-11-0.

Result: West Indies win by 7 wickets (Pakistan leads series 2-1)

Toss: Pakistan

Umpires: Gregory Brathwaite and Leslie Reifer Jr., West Indies.

Third umpire: Joel Wilson, West Indies. Match referee: Jeff Crowe, New Zealand.