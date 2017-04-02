Pakistan wins toss, batting first vs West Indies in 3rd T20

PORT-OF-SPAIN, Trinidad (AP) " Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat first against the West Indies in their third Twenty20 on Saturday.
Pakistan, leading the series 2-0, is unchanged.
The West Indies is giving Jason Mohammed his T20 debut in place of allrounder Rovman Powell.
Lineups:
West Indies: Carlos Brathwaite (captain), Evin Lewis, Chadwick Walton, Marlon Samuels, Lendl Simmons, Kieron Pollard, Jason Mohammed, Jason Holder, Sunil Narine, Samuel Badree, Kesrick Williams.
Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Ahmed Shehzad, Kamran Akmal, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali.
