Sri Lanka-Bangladesh 3rd ODI Scoreboard

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) " Scoreboard Saturday after Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 70 runs in the third one-day international at Sinhalese Sports Club to draw the three-match series 1-1:

Danushka Gunathilaka c Riyad b Mehedi Hasan 34

Upul Tharanga b Ahmed 35

Kusal Mendis c Rahim b Mustafizur 54

Dinesh Chandimal run out 21

Milinda Siriwardana run out 12

Asela Gunaratne c Riyad b Mortaza 34

Thisara Perera c Ahmed b Mortaza 52

Seekkuge Prasanna c Riyad b Mustafizur 1

Dilruwan Perera c Iqbal b Mortaza 15

Nuwan Kulasekara not out 1

Suranga Lakmal not out 2

Extras: (2lb, 17w) 19

TOTAL: (for 9 wickets) 280.

Overs: 50.

Fall of wickets: 1-76, 2-87, 3-136, 4-161, 5-194, 6-216, 7-230, 8-275, 9-277.

Bowling: Mashrafe Mortaza 10-0-65-3 (5w), Mustafizur Rahman 10-0-55-2 (1w), Mehedi Hasan 10-1-49-1 (1w), Taskin Ahmed 8-1-50-1 (10w), Mahmudullah Riyad 1-0-5-0, Shakib Al Hasan 8-0-41-0, Mosaddek Hossain 3-0-13-0.

Tamim Iqbal c and b Kulasekara 4

Soumya Sarkar st Chandimal b Dilruwan Perera 38

Sabbir Rahman c Chandimal b Kulasekara 0

Mushfiqur Rahim lbw b Lakmal 0

Shakib Al Hasan c Gunathilaka b Dilruwan Perera 54

Mosaddek Hossain b Prasanna 9

Mahmudullah Riyad c Chandimal b Lakmal 7

Mehedi Hasan c Tharanga b Kulasekara 51

Mashrafe Mortaza c and b Prasanna 16

Taskin Ahmed c Gunaratne b Kulasekara 14

Mustafizur Rahman not out 1

Extras: (2lb, 14w) 16

TOTAL: (all out) 210.

Overs: 44.3.

Fall of wickets: 1-4, 2-10, 3-11, 4-88, 5-111, 6-118, 7-127, 8-155, 9-209,10-210.

Bowling: Nuwan Kulasekara 7.3-0-37-4, Suranga Lakmal 8-0-38-2 (4w), Dilruwan Perera 10-1-47-2 (6w), Thisara Perera 2-0-14-0, Asela Gunaratne 2-0-16-0, Seekkuge Prasanna 10-1-33-2 (4w), Milinda Siriwardana 5-1-23-0.

Toss: won by Bangladesh

Result: Sri Lanka won by 70 runs.

Series: Drawn 1-1.

Umpires: Michael Gough, England and Ruchira Palliyaguruge, Sri Lanka.

TV Umpire: Sundaram Ravi, India. Match Referee: Andy Pycroft, Zimbabwe.