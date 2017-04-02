2:28am Sun 2 April
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Sri Lanka-Bangladesh 3rd ODI Scoreboard

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) " Scoreboard Saturday after Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 70 runs in the third one-day international at Sinhalese Sports Club to draw the three-match series 1-1:

Danushka Gunathilaka c Riyad b Mehedi Hasan 34

Upul Tharanga b Ahmed 35

Kusal Mendis c Rahim b Mustafizur 54

Dinesh Chandimal run out 21

Milinda Siriwardana run out 12

Asela Gunaratne c Riyad b Mortaza 34

Thisara Perera c Ahmed b Mortaza 52

Seekkuge Prasanna c Riyad b Mustafizur 1

Dilruwan Perera c Iqbal b Mortaza 15

Nuwan Kulasekara not out 1

Suranga Lakmal not out 2

Extras: (2lb, 17w) 19

TOTAL: (for 9 wickets) 280.

Overs: 50.

Fall of wickets: 1-76, 2-87, 3-136, 4-161, 5-194, 6-216, 7-230, 8-275, 9-277.

Bowling: Mashrafe Mortaza 10-0-65-3 (5w), Mustafizur Rahman 10-0-55-2 (1w), Mehedi Hasan 10-1-49-1 (1w), Taskin Ahmed 8-1-50-1 (10w), Mahmudullah Riyad 1-0-5-0, Shakib Al Hasan 8-0-41-0, Mosaddek Hossain 3-0-13-0.

Continued below.

Related Content

Tamim Iqbal c and b Kulasekara 4

Soumya Sarkar st Chandimal b Dilruwan Perera 38

Sabbir Rahman c Chandimal b Kulasekara 0

More Cricket

Mushfiqur Rahim lbw b Lakmal 0

Shakib Al Hasan c Gunathilaka b Dilruwan Perera 54

Mosaddek Hossain b Prasanna 9

Mahmudullah Riyad c Chandimal b Lakmal 7

Mehedi Hasan c Tharanga b Kulasekara 51

Mashrafe Mortaza c and b Prasanna 16

Taskin Ahmed c Gunaratne b Kulasekara 14

Mustafizur Rahman not out 1

Extras: (2lb, 14w) 16

TOTAL: (all out) 210.

Overs: 44.3.

Fall of wickets: 1-4, 2-10, 3-11, 4-88, 5-111, 6-118, 7-127, 8-155, 9-209,10-210.

Bowling: Nuwan Kulasekara 7.3-0-37-4, Suranga Lakmal 8-0-38-2 (4w), Dilruwan Perera 10-1-47-2 (6w), Thisara Perera 2-0-14-0, Asela Gunaratne 2-0-16-0, Seekkuge Prasanna 10-1-33-2 (4w), Milinda Siriwardana 5-1-23-0.

Toss: won by Bangladesh

Result: Sri Lanka won by 70 runs.

Series: Drawn 1-1.

Umpires: Michael Gough, England and Ruchira Palliyaguruge, Sri Lanka.

TV Umpire: Sundaram Ravi, India. Match Referee: Andy Pycroft, Zimbabwe.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 02 Apr 2017 02:28:49 Processing Time: 231ms