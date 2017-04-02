Sri Lanka wins 3rd ODI to draw series vs. Bangladesh

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) " Seam bowler Nuwan Kulasekara took 4-37 after Thisara Perera hit a rapid 52 to propel Sri Lanka to a 70-run win over Bangladesh in the third one-day international on Saturday and a 1-1 draw in the three-match series.

Put into bat by Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza, Sri Lanka made 280-9 in its 50 overs.

In reply, Bangladesh was bowled out for 210 in 44.3 overs. Shakib Al Hasan hit 54 off 62 balls and Mehedi Hasan scored 51 off 71.

Kusal Mendis earlier made a cautious 54 in the top score for Sri Lanka before Perera's 40-ball knock helped overcome a mid-innings setback to reach a challenging total.

Mortaza took 3-65 for Bangladesh.

Bangladesh won the first match by 90 runs and the second was abandoned due to rain.