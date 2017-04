COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) " Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 70 runs in the third one-day international on Saturday to draw the three-match series 1-1:

___

Scores: Sri Lanka 280-9 (Kusal Mendis 54, Thisara Perera 52; Mashrafe Mortaza 3-65) def. Bangladesh 210 in 44.3 overs (Shakib Al Hasan 54, Mehedi Hasan 51; Nuwan Kulasekara 4-37).