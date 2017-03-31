Cricket: Rating New Zealand's 16 test cricketers

By David Leggat

New Zealand's home test season ended in a frustrating, damp squib at Hamilton this week.

They had forged a winning opportunity but were cruelly denied the chance to press for it.

New Zealand used 16 players over the seven tests, but only six played every one.

Two of them, captain Kane Williamson and aggressive fast-medium Neil Wagner won the top accolades at the New Zealand Cricket awards this week, so how did the 16 score out of 10 for the summer...

7: Jeet Raval: Seven tests. Fine start to his test career with five half centuries in 12 innings, averaging 44.8. Next step to push onto three figures. Looked composed, patient with the happy knack for an opener of knowing where his off stump is. One of the finds of the season.

6: Tom Latham: Seven tests. A curious test season. Big century against Bangladesh at the Basin Reserve but things went wrong when South Africa arrived.

Dreadful run in the ODIs, 13 runs in his last six one-dayers after a century on Boxing Day. Tests went pearshaped too, until a gritty 50 in his final innings in Hamilton.

9: Kane Williamson: Seven tests. Fabulous run, with three centuries, two against South Africa at Dunedin and Hamilton, an outstanding 176 to lead New Zealand in the direction of a series-levelling victory. Had an average return against Pakistan and his worst from a test, against South Africa in Wellington, two and one. Equalled Martin Crowe's New Zealand record 17 hundreds. Ranked No 2 test batsman and it showed.

7: Ross Taylor: Five tests. Missed the last two of the season after picking up a calf injury against South Africa in Dunedin, and was sorely missed. Got his 16th century against Pakistan before Christchurch . Averaged 68 in his five tests. Looked in cracking nick after his eye surgery before Christmas.

3: Neil Broom: Two tests. Got Taylor's spot. Unlucky with two dismissals in Wellington to fine deliveries, but missed a big chance in Hamilton. May not be sighted again in the test game.

6: Henry Nicholls: Seven tests. Arrived back from overseas with big questions to be answered. Got a top class maiden century, 118 against South Africa, and two half centuries against Bangladesh. Has the faith of the selectors, but needs to deliver more consistently. Only 19 runs in three innings against the South Africans around that ton.

4: Jimmy Neesham: Two tests. Only used in the first two South African tests, losing the allrounder spot to Colin de Grandhomme. Awful batting in Wellington, bowling still a work in progress. Smart catching hands close and out in the deep. Should get better results to match his talent.

6: Colin de Grandhomme: Six tests. Made a good fist of the allrounder role in his debut test season but more productivity with the bat needed. His seam bowling was highly useful; his debut, six for 41 against Pakistan in Christchurch, eye-rubbingly good. Even his biggest spruikers didn't see that coming.

6: Mitchell Santner: Five tests. 163 runs in five innings, six wickets at 43.3. Good, mature innings at Hamilton and 73 against Bangladesh in Wellington. Few batting chances and second best spinner against South Africa. When tests resume late this year, Santner needs to push past the promising stage.

6: BJ Watling: Seven tests. Made 267 runs at 38.14, bolstered by not outs, but still a decent return, albeit with only one half century. Glovework generally tidy but when a ball flies between keeper and first slip you tend to look hard at the guy with the gloves. Suffered by comparison with the spectacular Quinton de Kock. A key figure in the DRS calls, where New Zealand had some shockers.

2: Todd Astle: One test. Just one opportunity, filling in for the injured Mitch Santner. Got a duck and only four overs on a seamy Hagley Oval in November. Not his fault. Not sighted again.

7: Tim Southee: Five tests. Strong return of 27 wickets at 24.5. Man of the match in the thrilling late final day win over Pakistan in Hamilton. Surprising decision to drop him for the first South African test and hamstring counted him out of final match of the summer. Formed part of a competitive, classy seam attack with Trent Boult and Neil Wagner.

8: Neil Wagner: Seven tests. The workhorse, and no surprise in that. Fit as a flea, he took 56 wickets in 13 tests since the trip to Zimbabwe in July-August which won him the Winsor Cup as top bowler of the season; 31 in the home summer at 26.5. People are inclined to say he's all effort, with limited skill. Wrong. It takes plenty of skill, and durability, to perform the role he does so often, so well.

7: Trent Boult: Four tests. Missed the two tests in Hamilton, plus the loss in Wellington. Outstanding bowler, very fit, but injury prone this summer. 22 wickets at 22.5 amply demonstrate his class, and his importance to New Zealand's cause.

6: Jeetan Patel: Three tests. Came in for the South African series and picked up seven wickets at 38. Bowled tidily for most of it too. His experience showed through and his two wickets on the fourth afternoon against South Africa undermined their defensive resolve. Also does a nifty line in press conferences. Successful return from the wilderness this season. How long the 36-year-old is around is another question.

6: Matt Henry: Two tests, both at Hamilton. Finished the summer leading the attack in the absence of Southee and Boult. Did well, plenty of effort and penetration.

- NZ Herald