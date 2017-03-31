Veitch: India v Australia series great theatre, but was it cricket?

By Tony Veitch

Cricket at its best or worst?

You could not ask for two more contrasting cricket series than the ones we've witnessed in the past month or so.

India v Australia are two sides that can't stand each other. The result has been controversy, sledging, allegations of cheating, foul-mouthed rants caught on camera - but all unmissable sporting theatre.

Contrast that with New Zealand v South Africa, which was living proof the spirit of cricket is alive and well. These are two sides who would share a beer and probably pay for it as well.

Apart from Morne Morkel's send-off to Jeet Raval in the third test, I can't remember another moment in the series that carried any semblance of angst.

After India won their series 2-1, Aussie captain Steve Smith apologised for letting his emotions get to him.

Viral Kohli responded by saying he'd never be friends with the Aussies, let alone have a beer with them.

The All Blacks have a famous "no dickheads" policy. You could argue the Australian cricket team takes the opposite approach.

So how did the cricketing world react? Was Australia v India a good or bad look for the image of cricket at a time when this issue continues to be hotly debated?

Here's a taste of the way the world's leading players and commentators answered that question.

David Lloyd, the affable Englishman, wrote, "cracking series out of India".

Former Australian batsman Dean Jones: "Gee, I hope the Ashes will be as keenly fought as this one."

The great Sri Lankan batsman Mahela Jayawardene: "End of a very good series, credit to both sides for playing magnificent cricket."

Shane Warne: "Congrats to India on a wonderful series win. It was a great series to watch."

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir: "True champions let their game do all the talking."

Yes, there will be those who dislike the way these two sides behaved. The petulance, the return of outright sledging at a time when many want a return to the gentleman's game - whatever that term in cricket actually means.

But you can't tell me it wasn't enthralling to watch.

Ponder this - which series will you remember the most, that one in India or our boys at home?​

- NZ Herald