West Indies vs Pakistan 2nd T20 Scoreboard

PORT-OF-SPAIN, Trinidad (AP) " Scoreboard Thursday in the second Twenty20 between West Indies and Pakistan at Queen's Park Oval:

Kamran Akmal b Badree 0

Ahmed Shehzad c Brathwaite b Narine 14

Babar Azam c Walton b Brathwaite 27

Shoaib Malik c Pollard b Brathwaite 28

Fakhar Zaman c Holder b Badree 5

Sarfraz Ahmed c Samuels b Narine 12

Imad Wasim c Brathwaite b Williams 4

Sohail Tanvir lbw b Narine 4

Shadab Khan run out 13

Wahab Riaz c Holder b Brathwaite 24

Hasan Ali not out 0

Extras: (1w) 1

TOTAL: (all out) 132

Overs: 20

Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-41, 3-43, 4-51, 5-87, 6-87, 7-91, 8-95, 9-131, 10-132.

Bowling: Samuel Badree 4-0-14-2, Jason Holder 4-0-32-0, Kesrick Williams 4-1-27-1, Sunil Narine 4-0-22-3, Carlos Brathwaite 4-0-37-3.

Evin Lewis run out 3

Chadwick Walton b Khan 21

Marlon Samuels c Ahmed b Khan 44

Lendl Simmons lbw b Ali 1

Kieron Pollard st Ahmed b Khan 3

Rovman Powell b Khan 0

Carlos Brathwaite b Riaz 15

Jason Holder not out 26

Sunil Narine run out 9

Samuel Badree not out 0

Extras: (7w) 7

TOTAL: (for 8 wickets) 129

Overs: 20

Did not bat: Kesrick Williams.

Fall of wickets: 1-10, 2-60, 3-65, 4-76, 5-76, 6-81, 7-114, 8-128

Bowling: Imad Wasim 4-0-28-0, Sohail Tanvir 4-0-29-0, Hasan Ali 4-0-35-1, Wahab Riaz 4-0-23-1, Shadab Khan 4-0-14-4.

Result: Pakistan wins by 3 runs

Toss: West Indies

Umpires: Nigel Duguid and Joel Wilson, West Indies.

Third umpire: Gregory Brathwaite, West Indies. Match referee: Jeff Crowe, New Zealand.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

