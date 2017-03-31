Cricket pushing for place at the Olympics

The head of the international body believes the time is right for cricket to return to the Olympics.

International Cricket Council CEO Dave Richardson says they've come to the conclusion the overall benefit to the game of helping to globalise it and grow, will outweigh any negatives.

Richardson says they need to make a decision on applying for inclusion in 2024 by July this year.

"We need to make a decision by, I guess, July of this year so that we can submit an application by September," Richardson told reporters.

"And of course it´s not what cricket wants, its whether the IOC wants us."

Richardson says any approach would be for cricket's shortest Twenty20 format.

The sport featured once previously at a Games - in Paris in 1900.

