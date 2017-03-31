5:42am Fri 31 March
West Indies win toss, bowling first vs Pakistan in 2nd T20

PORT-OF-SPAIN, Trinidad (AP) " West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl first against Pakistan in the second Twenty20 on Thursday.

West Indies was unchanged from the side which lost the first T20 on Sunday by six wickets.

Pakistan brought in left-handed batsman Fakhar Zaman for his T20 debut, and dropped Mohammad Hafeez.

Lineups:

West Indies: Carlos Brathwaite (captain), Evin Lewis, Chadwick Walton, Marlon Samuels, Lendl Simmons, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Sunil Narine, Samuel Badree, Kesrick Williams.

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Ahmed Shehzad, Kamran Akmal, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Wahab Riaz, Hassan Ali.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

