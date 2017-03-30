Cricket: Kane Williamson takes top prize again at New Zealand Cricket Awards

Kane Williamson has been awarded the Sir Richard Hadlee medal for the second year in a row at the New Zealand cricket awards in Auckland.

The Black Caps captain also won the Redpath Cup for first-class batting, and was named Twenty20 player of the year.

A telling example of his influence came in the test series against South Africa which finished on Wednesday. Williamson's centuries at Dunedin (130) and Hamilton (176) resulted in draws where New Zealand led on the first innings and were in contention for victory until rain ruined the respective fifth days. Those innings bookended his lowest test aggregate - three - during the defeat inside three days at Wellington.

In April, Williamson was appointed captain in all formats. He led New Zealand to a largely successful home summer. The side won four tests at home (two against Pakistan and two against Bangladesh) for the first time in 87 seasons; beat Pakistan in a test series for the first time in 31 years; and regained the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy.

The latter triumph was helped by Williamson's last wicket run out of Josh Hazlewood in the Marcus Stoinis-extravaganza at Eden Park when Australia needed seven runs to win from 19 balls.

Williamson record of six wins from 13 tests in charge (46 per cent) is the best of any New Zealand test captain, albeit with four victories coming against Zimbabwe and Bangladesh.

He missed the second test against India in Kolkata due to illness. His side can only be judged on how they play the opposition in front of them, but the transition from Brendon McCullum to Williamson has been smooth and would only be enhanced if the side continued that record in next summer's series against the West Indies and England.

The 26-year-old maintained his batting excellence to average 59.94 in tests during the period, including four centuries. He averaged 40.88 in 18 ODIs and 52.66 at a strike rate of 114 in four T20Is.

Neil Wagner claimed the test player of the year prize and the Winsor Cup for first-class bowling. He took 56 wickets from 13 tests. Wagner became the second fastest New Zealander to 100 wickets in 26 matches behind Hadlee's 25.

Martin Guptill was named ODI player of the year with an aggregate of 570 runs at an average of 47.50. His season was highlighted by a match-winning 180 not out against South Africa in Hamilton.

White Fern Amy Satterthwaite's historic season saw her recognised as women's ODI player of the year. Satterthwaite finished the judging period with 935 runs at an average of 103.88, and strike-rate of 96. Her four consecutive centuries, scored against Pakistan and Australia, equalled the world record set by Sri Lankan Kumar Sangakkara across men's and women's ODI cricket.

Satterthwaite's captain Suzie Bates won the women's Twenty20 player of the year after leading her side to a series victory in Australia.

Taranaki Cricket Association life member Neil Sulzberger received the Bert Sutcliffe medal for outstanding services to cricket after dedication spanning more than 50 years.



New Zealand Cricket Awards winners:

Sir Richard Hadlee medal for player of the year: Kane Williamson

Test player of the year: Neil Wagner

Men's ODI player of the year: Martin Guptill

Men's T20I player of the year: Kane Williamson

Women's ODI player of the year: Amy Satterthwaite

Women's T20 player of the year: Suzie Bates

Winsor Cup (men's first-class bowling): Neil Wagner

Redpath Cup (men's first-class batting): Kane Williamson

T20 domestic player of the year: Glenn Phillips

Ruth Martin Cup (women's domestic batting): Katey Martin

Phyl Blackler Cup (women's domestic bowling): Leigh Kasperek

Bert Sutcliffe medal for outstanding service: Neil Sulzberger

- NZ Herald