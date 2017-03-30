Pakistan bowler Irfan banned for a year

ISLAMABAD (AP) " The Pakistan Cricket Board has suspended Mohammad Irfan for a year and also fined the tall fast bowler one million rupees ($9,500) for violating the sport's anti-corruption code during the Pakistan Super League.

The PCB's anti-corruption unit chief Mohammad Azam says Irfan has admitted he was twice approached by bookmakers during the PSL, but didn't inform anti-corruption officials in time.

Azam says Irfan's suspension could be reduced to six months if he doesn't further violate the anti-corruption code.

Irfan's suspension begins from March 14, when the PCB provisionally suspended the fast bowler.

The PCB has also provisionally suspended four other players Sharjeel Khan, Khalid Latif, Shahzaib Hasan and Nasir Jamshed for alleged involvement in spot-fixing during the PSL.