NZ, South Africa draw 3rd test when day 5 washes out

HAMILTON, New Zealand (AP) " The fifth cricket test between New Zealand and South Africa was drawn Wednesday when rain washed out play on the fifth day. South Africa won the three-match series 1-0.

South Africa 314 (Quinton de Kock 90, Faf du Plessis 53, Hashim Amla 50; Matt Henry 4-93, Neil Wagner 3-104) and 80-5 (Hashim Amla 19; Jeetan Patel 2-22). New Zealand 489 (Kane Williamson 176, Jeet Raval 88, Colin de Grandhomme 57, Tom Latham 50; Morne Morkel 4-100, Kagiso Rabada 4-122).