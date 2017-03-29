Rain dogs final day of 3rd NZ vs South Africa test

HAMILTON, New Zealand (AP) " New Zealand's hopes of securing the win it needs to level the three-test series with South Africa receded when rain washed out the morning session Wednesday on the last day of the third test.

South Africa was due to resume its second innings at 80-5, 95 runs behind New Zealand with captain Faf du Plessis and wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock both 15 not out. New Zealand hoped to quickly secure the last five wickets it needs to win the match and to level the series after the first test was drawn and South Africa won the second at Wellington by eight wickets.

But heavy overnight rain inundated Seddon Park before the players arrived at the ground on Wednesday. Water was pooled on the covers that sheltered the pitch and had already saturated the pitch surrounds and gathered in pools in the outfield.

Rain continued through much of the morning, then lightened and gave way to patches of blue sky shortly before the lunch break. But the work to bring the ground up to a playable standard is likely to take several hours and more rain is forecast.