Sri Lanka wins toss and bats first vs Bangladesh in 2nd ODI

DAMBULLA, Sri Lanka (AP) " Sri Lanka captain Upul Tharanga won the toss and elected to bat first against Bangladesh in the second one-day international on Tuesday.

Having to win the match to stay alive in the three-match series after a 90-run defeat in the first game, Sri Lanka made three changes.

It dropped fast bowler Lahiru Kumara, spinner Lakshan Sandakan, and allrounder Sachith Pathirana. Brought in were experienced seamer Nuwan Kulasekara, offspinner Dilruwan Perera, and seamer Nuwan Pradeep.

Bangladesh was unchanged.

___

Lineups:

Sri Lanka: Upul Tharanga (captain), Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Asela Gunaratne, Milinda Siriwardana, Thisara Perera, Nuwan Kulasekara, Dilruwan Perera, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep..

Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.