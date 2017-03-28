India vs Australia 4th Test Scoreboard

DHARAMSALA, India (AP) " Scoreboard Tuesday on fourth day of fourth test cricket test between India and Australia at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium:
Lokesh Rahul not out 51
Murali Vijay c Wade b Cummins 8
Cheteshwar Pujara run out 0
Ajinkya Rahane not out 38
Extras: (4b, 5lb) 9
TOTAL: (for 2 wickets) 106
Overs: 23.5. Batting time: 111 minutes
Fall of wickets: 1-46, 2-46
Did not bat: Karun Nair, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
Bowling: Pat Cummins 8-2-42-1, Josh Hazlewood 6-2-14-0, Steve O'Keefe 4.5-1-22-0, Nathan Lyon 5-0-19-0.
Umpires: Marais Erasmus, South Africa, and Ian Gould, England.
TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney, New Zealand. Match referee: Richie Richardson, West Indies.
Result: India won by 8 wickets
Series: India won 2-1
Toss: Australia
Player of the match: Ravindra Jadeja, India
Player of the series: Ravindra Jadeja, India
