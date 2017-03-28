11:03pm Tue 28 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

India vs Australia 4th Test Scoreboard

DHARAMSALA, India (AP) " Scoreboard Tuesday on fourth day of fourth test cricket test between India and Australia at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium:

Lokesh Rahul not out 51

Murali Vijay c Wade b Cummins 8

Cheteshwar Pujara run out 0

Ajinkya Rahane not out 38

Extras: (4b, 5lb) 9

TOTAL: (for 2 wickets) 106

Overs: 23.5. Batting time: 111 minutes

Fall of wickets: 1-46, 2-46

Did not bat: Karun Nair, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Bowling: Pat Cummins 8-2-42-1, Josh Hazlewood 6-2-14-0, Steve O'Keefe 4.5-1-22-0, Nathan Lyon 5-0-19-0.

Umpires: Marais Erasmus, South Africa, and Ian Gould, England.

TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney, New Zealand. Match referee: Richie Richardson, West Indies.

Result: India won by 8 wickets

Series: India won 2-1

Toss: Australia

Player of the match: Ravindra Jadeja, India

Player of the series: Ravindra Jadeja, India

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf04 at 28 Mar 2017 23:03:13 Processing Time: 257ms