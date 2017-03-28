7:01pm Tue 28 March
South Africa 80-5 at stumps on day 4, 3rd test vs. NZ

HAMILTON, New Zealand (AP) " Scores Tuesday on the fourth day of the third cricket test between New Zealand and South Africa at Seddon Park:

South Africa, 1st Innings 314 (Quinton de Kock 90, Faf du Plessis 53, Hashim Amla 50, Kagiso Rabada 34; Matt Henry 4-93, Neil Wagner 3-104, Colin de Grandhomme 2-62).

New Zealand, 1st Innings 489 (Kane Williamson 176, Jeet Raval 88, Colin de Grandhomme 57, Tom Latham 50; Morne Morkel 4-100, Kagiso Rabada 4-122, Keshav Maharaj 2-118).

South Africa, 2nd Innings 80-5 (Hashim Amla 19; Jeetan Patel 2-22).

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

