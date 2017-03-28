New Zealand vs. South Africa scoreboard

HAMILTON, New Zealand (AP) " Scoreboard Tuesday at the end of New Zealand's first innings on the fourth day of the third cricket test against South Africa.

Tom Latham c de Kock b Morkel 50

Jeet Raval c de Kock b Morkel 88

Kane Williamson c Philander b Morkel 176

Neil Broom lbw b Rabada 12

Henry Nicholls c de Kock b Rabada 0

Mitchell Santner c Duminy b Rabada 41

B.J. Watling b Maharaj 24

Colin de Grandhomme c de Kock b Morkel 57

Matth Henry c Elgar b Maharaj 12

Jeetan Patel c de Kock b Rabada 5

Neil Wagner not out 0

Extras (12lb,5w,7nb) 24

TOTAL (all out) 489

Overs: 162.1. Batting time: 712 minutes.

Fall of wickets: 1-83, 2-273, 3-293, 4-293, 5-381, 6-397, 7-443, 8-477, 9-489, 10-489.

Bowling: Vernon Philander 33-7-79-0 (2nb), Morne Morkel 36.1-7-100-4, Kagiso Rabada 34-3-122-4 (5w,5nb), Keshav Maharaj 50-8-118-2, J.P. Duminy 6-0-38-0, Dean Elgar 1-0-13-0, Temba Bavuma 2-0-7-0.

Toss: South Africa.

Series: South Africa leads the three-match series 1-0.

Umpires: Bruce Oxenford and Rod Tucker, Australia.

TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena, Sri Lanka. Match referee: David Boon, Australia.