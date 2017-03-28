NZ 397-6 at lunch on day 4, 3rd test vs. South Africa

HAMILTON, New Zealand (AP) " Kane Williamson was dismissed for 176 as New Zealand made slow progress from 321-4 overnight to 397-6 at lunch on day four of the third cricket test against New Zealand on Tuesday.

Williamson resumed on 148 and added only 28 runs in almost two hours in an 88-run fifth-wicket partnership with Mitchell Santner, before being caught by Vernon Philander from the bowling of Morne Morkel.

Santner was out for 41 just before lunch, leaving wicketkeeper B.J. Watling 6 not out and allrounder Colin de Grandhomme due at the crease after the break. New Zealand held an 83-run lead over South Africa's first innings of 314.

Williamson batted for almost 7-1/2 hours, facing 285 balls and hitting 16 fours and three sixes, though his progress later in his innings was mostly in singles. At 171 he had the highest score by a New Zealand batsman in a test match against South Africa in New Zealand, surpassing Scott Styris' 170 at Eden Park in 2004.

Williamson has also scored three of the nine centuries made by New Zealand batsmen against South Africa in New Zealand, including two in this series. He now has five test innings of 150 or more and only Brendon McCullum among all New Zealand batsmen, with six, has more.

Through partnerships of 190 with Jeet Raval (88) on Monday and with Santner on Tuesday, Williamson guided New Zealand to a first-innings lead in a match heavily affected by rain.

But with New Zealand's progress painfully slow, its objective in the match was not immediately apparent. New Zealand added only 76 runs for the loss of Williamson and Santner's wickets in the 24.2 overs bowled by South Africa in the extended 2-1/2 hour session.

South Africa leads the three-match series 1-0 and New Zealand must win at Seddon Park to avoid a series defeat. If that is their intention, there was little sign of it while Williamson was still at the crease on Tuesday.

New Zealand's advantage at lunch was small but significant. But it will need to play with more haste from this point to give itself time to push for a win, rather than the draw which will seal South Africa's series win.

Williamson had begun to look tired near the end of his injury and he fell to a loose shot, hooking a short ball from Morkel to Philander who took a good catch lunging forward at mid-off.

Santner never looked settled but showed application in his 2-1/2 hour innings which ended when he edged a ball from Kagiso Rabada to J.P. Duminy in the gully.