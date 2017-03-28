Cricket: South Africa strike but Black Caps on top

By David Leggat, in Hamilton

New Zealand suffered two hard blows in the half hour before lunch on the fourth day of their final test against South Africa at Seddon Park.

Up until that point, they had been scrapping hard to work up a decent first innings advantage.

Having begun the penultimate day of the season at 321 for four, seven runs ahead of South Africa in a test New Zealand must win to square the series, they had moved to 397 for six by the interval, a lead of 83.

The two overnight batsmen, captain Kane Williamson and Mitchell Santner, in the final over of the session, were those dismissed.

Williamson, who started at 148, had gone to 176. Just when speculation was turning to the likelihood of completing his second test double century, he was out.

However having achieved the second highest score by a New Zealand batsman against South Africa - only Stephen Fleming's 262 at Cape Town in 2006 exceeds it - he hooked hard at Morne Morkel and Vernon Philander took a fine low, tumbling catch at long leg.

Williamson looked crestfallen, clutching his helmet. His marathon had taken 449 minutes, came off 285 balls and included 16 fours and three sixes and ended 33 minutes before the lunch break.

Only five New Zealand players have scored more than one test double ton - Brendon McCullum (with four), Fleming (three), Glenn Turner, Mathew Sinclair and Ross Taylor.

The partnership with Santner had been worth 88.

Then just before the interval, Santner pushed at a ball from Kagiso Rabada, who had given him some uncomfortable moments. JP Duminy took the catch at gully, Santner falling for 41 off 196 balls.

It was a double blow New Zealand certainly didn't need. The partnership was producing a good dividend, the batsmen taking care and attention to detail.

The first session was all about bedding in for New Zealand.

Williamson and Santner had set about establishing themselves, avoiding any early pratfalls and then work on building the advantage.

It was hard going for Williamson and Santner in the first hour.

There were only two boundaries in the first 65 minutes, both by Santner off fast bowler Rabada.

One was a clip through square leg, the other an uncontrolled hook to fine leg.

Santner has been short of runs this season for a player rated a genuine allrounder.

He's reach 70 twice, at Kanpur in October and at Wellington against Bangladesh in January. Before this innings he's averaged 24, which is far too low for someone chosen to bat No 6.

His most attacking stroke came shortly after drinks when he used his feet well to go down the pitch and loft Keshav Maharaj back over his head.

Williamson had taken his time and looked to be producing an innings to control the pace of the day. He eased Vernon Philander to the third man fence with soft hands and was in good touch until misjudging his hook shot.

Wicketkeeper BJ Watling starts the second session on six.

Morkel and Rabada had taken three wickets each.

New Zealand must try and take their lead up towards 200 to put some heat on South Africa, who only need to draw the match to win the series.

