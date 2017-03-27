India-Australia innings board

8:11pm Mon 27 March
DHARAMSALA, India (AP) " Scoreboard at the end of India's first innings in the fourth cricket Test against Australia at the HPCA Stadium:

Lokesh Rahul c Warner b Cummins 60

Murali Vijay c Wade b Hazlewood 11

Cheteshwar Pujara c Handscomb b Lyon 57

Ajinkya Rahane c Smith b Lyon 46

Karun Nair c Wade b Lyon 5

Ravichandran Ashwin lbw b Lyon 30

Wriddhiman Saha c Smith b Cummins 31

Ravindra Jadeja b Cummins 63

Bhuvneshwar Kumar c Smith b O'Keefe 0

Kuldeep Yadav c Hazlewood b Lyon 7

Umesh Yadav not out 2

Extras: (4b, 11b, 5w) 20

Total: (all out) 332

Overs: 118.1. Minutes: 501.

Fall of wickets: 1-21, 2-108, 3-157, 4-167, 5-216, 6-221, 7-317, 8-318, 9-318, 10-332.

Bowling: Josh Hazlewood 25-8-51-1, Pat Cummins 30-8-94-3 (1w), Nathan Lyon 34.1-5-92-5, Steve O'Keefe 27-4-75-1, Glenn Maxwell 2-0-5-0.

Toss: Won by Australia.

Series: 1-1 in 4-match series.

Umpires: Marais Erasmus, South Africa, and Ian Gould, England.

TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney, New Zealand. Match Referee: Richie Richardson, West Indies.

