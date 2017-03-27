7:22pm Mon 27 March
NZ 321-4 at stumps on day 3, 3rd test vs. South Africa

HAMILTON, New Zealand (AP) " Scores Monday at stumps on the third day of the third cricket test between New Zealand and South Africa at Seddon Park:

____

South Africa, 1st Innings 314 (Quinton de Kock 90, Faf du Plessis 53, Hashim Amla 50, Kagiso Rabada 34; Matt Henry 4-93, Neil Wagner 3-104, Colin de Grandhomme 2-62).

New Zealand, 1st Innings 321-4 (Kane Williamson 148 not out, Jeet Raval 88, Tom Latham 50; Morne Morkel 2-74, Kagiso Rabada 2-83).

