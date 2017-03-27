Cricket: Black Caps in control at lunch

By Andrew Alderson, at Seddon Park

New Zealand wrested control back in the opening session on the third day of the third test, reaching 132 for one at lunch in reply to South Africa's 314.

Play started at midday under a blue and grey quilted sky, but overnight rain saw the ground staff earn their keep all morning, including a spell under lights. The umpires declared the ground fit following an 11.15am inspection. A total of 84 overs can be bowled today, but brief thunderstorms are forecast this afternoon.

Despite some conscientious work on the ball, and accurate lines, South Africa's attack struggled to penetrate.

Jeet Raval continued his fine debut summer with a fifth half-century from 12 innings. He was strong off his legs behind square and executed several controlled (and the odd uncontrolled) guides through the slip cordon. Only 12 of his runs came in front of the wicket, proving he was seldom tempted by the South African lines.

Tom Latham further boosted his confidence after a lean spell of form. He glanced Morne Morkel to fine leg to post his 13th half-century after starting the day at 42.

The pair put on 83, just the third first-wicket partnership to muster more than 50 in 38 attempts this century. No.3 Kane Williamson must have felt like he had enjoyed a padded-up vacation, given the previous highest opening stand for either side this series was 18.

After Latham edged Morkel behind for 50 off 103 balls - the pace bowler's 250th test wicket - captain Williamson extended local fortunes. He might have made his lowest aggregate (3) in a test at Wellington, but shrugged that cloak of disappointment the moment he leaned into a cover drive off Morkel to go from two to six. That was further bolstered with a rare test six - the 10th of his career - on-driving Keshav Maharaj towards the sightscreen to reach 15. He went to lunch on 27; Raval was 54.

- NZ Herald