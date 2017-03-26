NASCAR Monster Energy Cup-Auto Club 400 Results

1. (1) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 202 laps, 0 rating, 59 points.

2. (3) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 202, 0, 36.

3. (17) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 202, 0, 46.

4. (4) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 202, 0, 52.

5. (35) Joey Logano, Ford, 202, 0, 39.

6. (8) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, 202, 0, 43.

7. (10) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 202, 0, 30.

8. (9) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 202, 0, 39.

9. (19) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 202, 0, 30.

10. (13) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 202, 0, 43.

11. (11) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 202, 0, 26.

12. (14) Erik Jones, Toyota, 202, 0, 34.

13. (7) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 202, 0, 24.

14. (2) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 202, 0, 26.

15. (5) Ryan Newman, Chevrolet, 202, 0, 22.

16. (18) Dale Earnhardt Jr, Chevrolet, 202, 0, 21.

17. (24) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 202, 0, 20.

18. (21) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 202, 0, 19.

19. (31) Aric Almirola, Ford, 202, 0, 18.

20. (12) Kasey Kahne, Chevrolet, 202, 0, 17.

21. (37) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 202, 0, 16.

22. (16) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Ford, 202, 0, 15.

23. (36) Trevor Bayne, Ford, 202, 0, 14.

24. (15) Kurt Busch, Ford, 201, 0, 13.

25. (20) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 201, 0, 12.

26. (22) Danica Patrick, Ford, 200, 0, 11.

27. (26) Landon Cassill, Ford, 200, 0, 10.

28. (23) Paul Menard, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 9.

29. (38) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 200, 0, 8.

30. (30) Corey LaJoie, Toyota, 200, 0, 7.

31. (27) David Ragan, Ford, 199, 0, 6.

32. (28) Cole Whitt, Ford, 199, 0, 5.

33. (25) Michael McDowell, Chevrolet, 198, 0, 4.

34. (29) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, 197, 0, 3.

35. (34) Timmy Hill, Chevrolet, 193, 0, 0.

36. (6) Matt Kenseth, Toyota, accident, 184, 0, 1.

37. (39) Gray Gaulding, Toyota, accident, 173, 0, 1.

38. (33) Derrike Cope, Chevrolet, 117, 0, 1.

39. (32) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet, engine, 99, 0, 1.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 136.370 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 57 minutes, 46 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.779 seconds.

Caution Flags: 7 for 29 laps.

Lead Changes: 17 among 8 drivers.

Lap Leaders: K.Larson 1-5; P.Menard 6-7; K.Larson 8-32; C.Elliott 33-34; J.Logano 35; M.Truex 36-47; K.Larson 48-63; M.Truex 64-90; C.Elliott 91-92; M.Truex 93-122; K.Larson 123; M.Truex 124-127; K.Larson 128-155; Ky.Busch 156-162; T.Dillon 163; K.Larson 164-192; D.Hamlin 193-196; K.Larson 197-202

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): K.Larson, 7 times for 103 laps; M.Truex, 4 times for 69 laps; Ky.Busch, 1 time for 6 laps; D.Hamlin, 1 time for 3 laps; C.Elliott, 2 times for 2 laps; P.Menard, 1 time for 1 lap; T.Dillon, 1 time for 0 laps; J.Logano, 1 time for 0 laps.

Wins: Ku.Busch, 1; B.Keselowski, 1; K.Larson, 1; R.Newman, 1; M.Truex, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. K.Larson, 243; 2. C.Elliott, 214; 3. M.Truex, 205; 4. B.Keselowski, 179; 5. J.Logano, 174; 6. J.McMurray, 162; 7. R.Blaney, 157; 8. C.Bowyer, 143; 9. K.Harvick, 137; 10. Ky.Busch, 136; 11. D.Hamlin, 123; 12. R.Newman, 123; 13. K.Kahne, 122; 14. Ku.Busch, 118; 15. E.Jones, 116; 16. T.Bayne, 114.

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.