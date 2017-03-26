UFC: Is ring girl Arianny Celeste octagon's real female star?

She makes more money than most professional sportsmen and women can ever dream of - and she doesn't even play sport.

UFC'S top ring girl Arianny Celeste has reportedly made her first million.

And it's from acting as the eye-candy for the UFC's massive mixed martial arts promotions.

The London Sun claims UFC reportedly pay their glamorous assistants about $NZ40,000 a year, but "star attraction Celeste has boosted her earnings with a number of deals that have made her over a million dollars".

Celeste, whose real name is Penelope Marquez, began appearing as a "UFC Octagon Girl" in Las Vegas in 2006 and quickly developed a global profile among fans.

The mainstream media also quickly noticed the American brunette. Sports Illustrated named her as their 2010 Lady of the Day, she picked up the "Ring Girl of the Year" at the MMA awards and was rated at No 23 in Maxim's Hottest 100 list in the same year.

She has parlayed her fame into social media with 459,000 Twitter followers.



Celeste is making more money than some fighters.Source:Instagram



The ring girls are not popular everywhere though.

In 2015, Ronda Rousey complained about the pay in the UFC's female divisions and claimed ring girls were, in some instances, paid more than fighters.

"I don't know if the ring girls get paid too much or the fighters don't get paid enough," said Rousey. "But, yeah, there's definitely a lot more in what the fighters do than what they do.

"So, I think that's one thing that's unfair."