Shadab strikes twice in 1st over in international cricket

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (AP) " Teenage leg-spinner Shadab Khan took two wickets in his first over in international cricket as Pakistan beat the West Indies by six wickets on Sunday in the first Twenty20 of a four-match series.

Pakistan restricted the T20 world champions to 111-8 before replying with 115-4 in 17.1 overs at the Kensington Oval.

Only captain Carlos Brathwaite provided resistance for the hosts with an unbeaten 34 from 27 balls.

A googly from the 18-year-old Shadab trapped Chadwick Walton lbw for 18 before a regulation legbreak bowled Lendl Simmons (1), and that became three wickets in eight balls when Sunil Narine (1) holed out to long-on.

Man-of-the-match Shadab finished with 3-7 from four overs after Pakistan put West Indies into bat.

Babar Azam played the anchor role for Pakistan with a near run-a-ball 29. After his departure " caught at short third man to give Jason Holder a second wicket " Shoaib Malik thumped three fours and a six over midwicket in his unbeaten 38 from 29 balls.

Pakistan clinched its fifth straight victory in this format with 17 balls to spare.