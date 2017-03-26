12:09pm Mon 27 March
Rain delays start on 3rd day in 3rd NZ-South Africa test

HAMILTON, New Zealand (AP) " A damp outfield has delayed the start of play on the third day of the third cricket test between New Zealand and South Africa at Seddon Park.

New Zealand was due to resume Monday at 67-0, replying to South Africa's first innings of 314 in a match which has already been severely affected by rain. Tom Latham is 42 not out and Jeet Raval has 25.

After an early inspection, the umpires found damp areas in the outfield and ruled play should not begin until they could be dried. No play is expected before noon, a delay of 90 minutes, and further rain is expected in the afternoon.

South Africa leads the three-match series 1-0.

