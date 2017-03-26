India reach 64-1 after intriguing morning session

DHARAMSALA, India (AP) " Lokesh Rahul defied the Australian pacemen as India reached 64-1 at lunch on day two of the fourth cricket test here on Sunday.

At the break, Rahul was unbeaten on 31, with Cheteshwar Pujara on 22, with India 236 runs behind Australia's first innings of 300.

It was an intriguing start to the session as Pat Cummins (0-22) and Josh Hazlewood (1-16) came out firing, putting the one-over-old ball to good use, as well as the good bounce in this pitch.

Hazelwood in particular tested Murali Vijay (11), and twice he squared up the opener completely, with an edge falling just short of wicketkeeper Mathew Wade on the second occasion.

He finally got his prize in the 11th over as Vijay was caught behind. Pujara then came to crease and looked comfortable immediately in putting on 43 runs for the second wicket with Rahul through to lunch.

Rahul was the star of the session for India as he defied the Australian attack. He played a couple of great cover drives to the boundary as India crossed 50 in the 21st over.

On day one, debutant Kuldeep Yadav took 4-68 while Steve Smith (111) scored his 20th test hundred and put on 134 for the second wicket with David Warner (56).

Mathew Wade scored 57 runs.

Australia won the toss after Virat Kohli was ruled out, having not recovered from the shoulder injury sustained on day one of the third test in Ranchi.

The four-match series is level at 1-1. Australia won the first test in Pune by 333 runs, while India won the second test in Bengaluru by 75 runs. The third test in was drawn.