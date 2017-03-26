South Africa 258-8 at tea on day 2, 3rd test vs. NZ

HAMILTON, New Zealand (AP) " Quinton de Kock, batting with an injured finger, made an unbeaten 73 to guide South Africa to 258-8 before rain forced an early tea on the second day of the third cricket test against New Zealand on Sunday.

De Kock reached his ninth half century in tests from 66 balls and had gone to 73 from 95 deliveries in a relatively freewheeling innings when rain stopped play only 4.2 overs into the second session. South Africa had added 15 runs to its lunchtime total of 243-7 at the cost of the wicket of Keshav Maharaj (9). Kagiso Rabada was 4 not out at tea.

The pre-lunch session, in which South Africa progressed from 123-4 to 243-7, was the first in the match to be unaffected by the weather but the second session was heavily reduced by showers.

The highlight of the day, apart from de Kock's brave innings, was the astonishing catch taken by Tom Latham at short leg to dismiss Proteas captain Faf du Plessis for 53.

Latham showed remarkable powers of anticipation as he appeared to sense that du Plessis would play a lap sweep to the third ball bowled in the match by spinner Mitchell Santner.

Before the ball had even pitched, Latham had set off on a dash behind square and when du Plessis went through with the shot, meeting the ball with the full face of the bat, he was shocked to see Latham, still dashing to his right, extend his arm and pluck the ball out of the air.

The catch was one of the best ever seen in a test match in New Zealand, it's execution made even more special by the intuition shown by Latham that made it possible.

Latham had already taken a catch at second slip from the bowling of Matt Henry on the first day to remove debuting opener Theunis de Bruyn for a duck. He combined with Henry again Sunday to catch Vernon Philander (11) at second slip, leaving South Africa 219-7. In passing 1,000 test runs, Philander became the sixth South African to acheive the 1,000 run, 100 wicket double in tests.

Henry, who is playing in the series for the first time in the absence of injured fast bowlers Tim Southee and Trent Boult, had 4-57 at tea. He led a bold performance by the depleted New Zealand attack in which Colin de Grandhomme had taken 2-52.

Left-arm spinner Santner had to wait 62 overs for his first chance to bowl in the match but needed only three balls to make his first mark with the wicket of du Plessis.

Run-scoring had seemed difficult on a slowish pitch at Seddon Park until de Kock played a typically fluent innings. Hashim Amla took 87 balls to reach a half century on the first day and du Plessis needed 94 balls to achieve his 50 on Sunday.

De Kock, who is batting with ligament damage to his right index finger suffered in the second test at Wellington, progressed to his half century much more quickly with seven fours and a six.